Somalia: President En Route to Kismayo for Talks On Al-Shabab War

Kismayo — The president of Somalia HE Hassan Sheikh Mohamud is en route to the southern port city of Kismayo, the interim seat of Jubaland state, sources said.

The city's overall security has been extremely beefed up ahead of the arrival of the head of state with additional troops, including presidential guards deployed to the airport street.

The preparation for the welcoming of the president is underway in Kismayo and the public transport to some streets near the Jubaland's presidential palace were blocked today.

The sources privy to the president's trip said Mohamud will hold talks with regional leader Ahmed Madobe on the Gedo issue amid dispute over the control of the border region.

Also, a fresh joint offensive in Jubaland against Al-Shabaab will be top on the agenda.

The war with Al-Shabaab has torn apart Somalia for more than fifteen years and shows a sign of abating after the government recaptured major ground in current army operations.

It's the first visit by Somali president to Kismayo since his re-election in May last year by the parliament as the 10th leader of the conflict-riddled Horn of Africa nation.