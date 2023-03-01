Somalia: Precarious Calm Returns to Lasanod Front Lines

Las Anod — A precarious Calm has returned to Las anod town in Sool region 21 days after a heavy fight between Somaliland forces and the SSC tribal militia.

Speaking to Radio Shabelle, the residents said they are worried about the military movement outside the city, where Somaliland Forces are regrouping for a counter-attack.

Colonel Mohamed Sheikh Abdi, who is a leading SSC commander said Las Anod people woke up to a peaceful atmosphere on Wednesday morning with no fighting ongoing there.

Abdi added that SCC captured a number of Somaliland soldiers as prisoner of war [POWs] during the latest clashes near the strategic city which lies on flash-point contested region.

Somaliland has accused Puntland of waging war against its territory by providing military support to SSC and vowed a forceful response to what it called "an aggressive invasion."

As many as 105 people lost their lives in the war with fears that the death toll could rise as 600 are wounded, some in critical condition, according to the health officials in Las Anod.

The International community as well as Somali government called for ceasefire and urged both sides to silence guns and come to the negotiating table to resolve the conflict in a peaceful manner.

Las Anod fell into Somaliland in 2007 after ousting Puntland troops from control. Since then, the city has been a flashpoint and frontline between the two sides.

The Sool region was claimed by Somaliland since it unilaterally declared independence from Somalia in 1991, but Dhulbahante clan disputed its control and fought off the secession.