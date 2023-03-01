Kenya: Cabinet Approves Further Sh4 Billion to Mitigate Drought Situation

Nairobi — The Cabinet has approved a further Sh4 billion to mitigate the drought situation in the country.

This is after they received a status report on the on-going drought as well as the support being rendered to school-going children through the school feeding programme.

The meeting observed that the State's humanitarian support actions towards the drought, was being fortified through enhanced partnerships with our development partners.

This comes a day after The U.S. Agency for International Development announced it is providing more than 16 billion in additional food assistance to the people of Kenya as ongoing drought leaves more than four million people in the grips of a dire hunger crisis, with the number expected to rise to over five million by June