Kenya: Govt Lifts Ban on Power Purchase Agreements

1 March 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — The Cabinet chaired by President William Ruto on Tuesday granted approval for the lifting of the Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) moratorium.

The aim is to bolster the country's energy security by facilitating the inflow of investments in the energy sector.

Additionally, the Cabinet has also endorsed a framework for the transparent engagement of independent power producers, in line with the Renewable Energy Auction Policy.

According to a communication from the State House, the policy framework is a deviation from the current system of negotiated procurements or feed-in tariffs (FITs).

The new framework will enable the State to procure clean energy at market-based prices, which will lead to competitive pricing for consumers.

This will ultimately result in better pricing and greater benefits for the consumers.

