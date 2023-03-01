Kenya: They're Terrorists Not Bandits, Kindiki Says of Cattle Rustlers

Nairobi — Interior Cabinet Secretary Kindiki Kithure has now described cattle rustlers as terrorists.

Speaking before the Senate Committee on National Cohesion and Integration, Kindiki reiterated the need to deal ruthlessly with the practice.

"It's no longer cattle rustling but terrorism. Politicians are in the middle of this game," he stated.

He asserted that security troops will remain in the war torn Northern Kenya on a permanent basis to ensure economic prosperity in the region.

The CS stated that he is confident President William Ruto's administration will silence banditry in the prone areas.

The Interior boss told Senators that the disarmament is yet to begin despite the amnesty period having ended.

Kindiki promised that they will be ruthless in the exercise of mopping out guns assuring that nothing will be left to chance.

"I am aware I will fall out with some politicians in this practice. It will be very brutal. I have the support of the President to deal ruthlessly with leaders whether in his party and opposition," he stated.

He pointed pout that he will not be swayed by politics in the endevour to deal with cattle rustling.

"I will not be drawn into the politics of Kenya Kwanza or the opposition. You have seen me steer of politics," he stated.

"President Ruto has told me he is willing to lose political support and end this problem. We will deal with banditry because its all about the survival of our country."