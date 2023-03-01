Kenya: Matiangi Has Not Fled the Country, Expect Him Back - Lawyer

Nairobi — Lawyer Danstan Omari now says former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has not fled the country but out to attend on a family matter.

While rubbishing the claims that his client sneaked out of the country, Omari assured that the former interior boss will return to the country.

Omari's statement comes a day after the Immigration Department furnished the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) with the travel history of his client after he failed to appear for questioning over misinformation.

In a letter addressed to the DCI, the State Department for Citizen Services revealed that Matiangi left the country 10 days after the alleged raid by security agents at his Karen home.

"The subject departed on February 19, 2023, through JKIA on KLM flight number KL566," a letter written by Immigration Director General Emmanuel Simiyu, reads in part.

The letter is dated February 28, 2023.

The revelation came four days after Matiangi defied orders to present himself to the DCI terming summons issued against him as defective.

Matiangi was required to appear at DCI headquarters on Friday, February 24, for questioning over false information he spread alleging a police raid at his Karen home.

His lawyers however said the summons were unsigned hence his decision to defy the orders.

They also said Matiangi has valid court orders shielding him from arrest by the police.

Lawyer Danstan Omari said Friday the agency should follow the due process.