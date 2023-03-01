Kenya: EACC in Court to Recover Sh1.6 Billion Grabbed Egerton University Land

1 March 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nakuru — The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has filed an urgent case in Nakuru, seeking to recover Sh1.6 billion Egerton University grabbed land.

According to the anti-graft agency, the land initially belonged to Lord Egerton of Tatton who gifted the University in 1960, but has since been grabbed by individuals who are in collusion with corrupt officials at the Ministry of Lands.

The property in question is among several parcels within the area that were vested on Egerton University for its agricultural and research purposes.

"Investigations conducted by the Commission have revealed that the title held by the 2nd defendant was obtained illegally and /or fraudulently by the 1st defendant," EACC states.

EACC wants the Chief Lands Registrar prohibited from transferring, wasting, charging, damaging and/or dealing with the public property, which occupies 1136 acres.

"It is in the interest of justice that orders sought to be granted as any interference with university projects on the suit property will lead to huge losses on the part of the government due to insufficient kand to meet its research obligations," EACC adds.

