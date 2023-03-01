Kenya: Evangelist Gilbert Deya Denies Being Involved in Child Trafficking

1 March 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By John Osoro

Nairobi — Evangelist Gilbert Juma Deya has denied having been involved in child trafficking.

Deya told senior Principal Magistrate Robinson Ondiek that the criminal charge brought against him by the state does not contain evidence that the five children belonged to him.

In his evidence led by his lawyer John Swaka said the evidence allegedly took place in the year 2002 he was not in Kenya, he was in the United Kingdom.

He said that he never gave authority to anyone to give the children his name or obtain birth certificate using his name .

He told the court that his wife Mary Deya was charged with the same offence of child trafficking and after the trial she was acquitted.

Deya further stated that despite the children being found in his house in Mountainview estate in Nairobi, he was not aware who brought the children in the house.

Deya was deported into the country in the year 2017 after the Director of Public Prosecution obtained warrant of arrest against him.

The criminal case will proceed on 13th of March when the prosecution will cross-examine on his defense evidence.

