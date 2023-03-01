Kenya: LSK Questions Legality of Office of the Spouse to the Prime Cabinet Secretary

1 March 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) now wants the Public Service Commission (PSC) to certify the legality of the establishment of the office of the spouse to the Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

LSK President Eric Theuri through a letter has asked the PSC to furnish them with the legal framework that guides its establishment, financial implications in setting up the office and how beneficial the office is to the members of the public.

Theuri threatened to challenge the legality of the office, if they are not provided with the above requested documents within the next seven days.

"Please note that we shall be constrained to move to court and challenge the establishment of the office, if the information sought above is not made available upon the expiry of the period set above," Theuri stated.

The office of the Spouse to the Prime Cabinet Secretary was launched on Friday 24th, 2023 at the Movenpick Hotel, an event that was graced by the Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi.

According to a statement by the Prime Cabinet Secretary Communications team, the Office of the Spouse to the Prime CS was established by the government to complement the work being done by the Office of the First Lady and the Office of the Spouse to the Deputy President.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.