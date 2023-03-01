Kenya: LSK Questions Legality of Office of the Spouse to the Prime Cabinet Secretary

Nairobi — The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) now wants the Public Service Commission (PSC) to certify the legality of the establishment of the office of the spouse to the Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

LSK President Eric Theuri through a letter has asked the PSC to furnish them with the legal framework that guides its establishment, financial implications in setting up the office and how beneficial the office is to the members of the public.

Theuri threatened to challenge the legality of the office, if they are not provided with the above requested documents within the next seven days.

"Please note that we shall be constrained to move to court and challenge the establishment of the office, if the information sought above is not made available upon the expiry of the period set above," Theuri stated.

The office of the Spouse to the Prime Cabinet Secretary was launched on Friday 24th, 2023 at the Movenpick Hotel, an event that was graced by the Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi.

According to a statement by the Prime Cabinet Secretary Communications team, the Office of the Spouse to the Prime CS was established by the government to complement the work being done by the Office of the First Lady and the Office of the Spouse to the Deputy President.