Angola: Justice Minister Reiterates Angola´s Commitment to Human Rights

Geneva — The minister of Justice and Human Rights, Marcy Lopes, said Tuesday in Geneva, Switzerland, that the performance of the Angolan State regarding the maintenance of Human Rights in the country "is based on the highest international standards of protection".

Speaking in the general debate of the high-level segment of the 52nd Session of the UN Human Rights Council, which runs until Thursday (2) in Geneva, Switzerland, minister Marcy Lopes reminded the more than 100 dignitaries present at the event that the general elections, held on 24 August last year, "were universal, free, fair and transparent, as noted by national and international observers who monitored the process".

He said that for the first time it was possible for the Angolan citizens living outside the country to vote, as this is an important development with regard to guaranteeing the exercise of citizenship rights.

Marcy Lopes also stated that Angola is in a deep process of global reform, adapting its governmental procedures to international standards in terms of good governance, strengthening of democratic institutions, promotion and protection of Human Rights.

The minister stressed that at a time that the world celebrates the 75 years of the Universal Declaration on Human Rights and in view of the recent emergence of the covid-19 pandemic situation "this is an excellent opportunity to reflect on the various dimensions of human rights, their realisation and protection, how the dignity of the human person, freedom and access to justice have been addressed in our countries".

During his speech, Marcy Lopes highlighted the significant results Angola has recorded, as well as the existing positive dynamic between Angola and the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

Ongoing Governmental Actions

Minister Marcy Lopes highlighted some ongoing governmental actions regarding the implementation and effectiveness of Human Rights in Angola, such as the Implementation Plan of the National Strategy of Human Rights, implemented through the local committees of Human Rights.

The list of government actions includes the National Action Plan to Fight Trafficking in Human Beings and the National Action Plan for the Eradication of Child Labour in Angola.

The Angolan Government´s agenda also includes the second edition of the National Human Rights Award, in May this year, which aims at recognising the important initiatives of people and public or private institutions, which have stood out in the promotion, defence and protection of Human Rights.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Human Rights Legal Affairs Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He also said that the country continues to create a healthier environment for the strengthening of the rule of law, with the generalised feeling of the need to comply with the law, especially by public servants, having the respect for the dignity of the human person as the focus of governmental action.

"Angola has raised human rights to the category of a matter of national security, based on the periodic assessments of the National Security Council, a consultative body of the Head of State. We must continue to ensure that members of Angolan society are increasingly aware of their rights, freedoms and fundamental guarantees, as well as their civic duties and the impact they have on their personal lives and that of the community", added the minister.

Marcy Lopes reiterated Angola´s support to the Human Rights Council.

"Committed to our tradition of establishing bridges, as well as to the principles that we defend and the commitments that we take up, we'll promote, in this council, the constructive and inclusive dialogue, considering that the materialization of human rights is an ongoing process, that depends on everyone, so that only collectively can we fulfil it, having always as fundamental guiding principle the people, who are the holders of human rights", concluded the official.