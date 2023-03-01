South Africa: Authorities Probe Death of Two At Prasa Depot

1 March 2023
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Law enforcement authorities are investigating the deaths of an employee and a contractor who passed away at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) Salt River Depot in the Western Cape.

"PRASA deeply regrets the loss of life and extends its sincere condolences to the families and friends of the deceased. The two lost their lives while they were conducting testing and commissioning of refurbished motor coaches on Monday," PRASA said on Wednesday.

The Western Cape management activated emergency procedures once the incident occurred.

"Regrettably emergency service personnel declared that the pair had lost their lives. The families of the deceased have been notified and family and deceased's immediate colleagues are receiving comprehensive support," PRASA said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.