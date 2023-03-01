South Africa: Authorities Probe Death of Two At Prasa Depot

Law enforcement authorities are investigating the deaths of an employee and a contractor who passed away at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) Salt River Depot in the Western Cape.

"PRASA deeply regrets the loss of life and extends its sincere condolences to the families and friends of the deceased. The two lost their lives while they were conducting testing and commissioning of refurbished motor coaches on Monday," PRASA said on Wednesday.

The Western Cape management activated emergency procedures once the incident occurred.

"Regrettably emergency service personnel declared that the pair had lost their lives. The families of the deceased have been notified and family and deceased's immediate colleagues are receiving comprehensive support," PRASA said.