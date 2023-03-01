Egypt: $9.13 Million From GEF to Support Air Projects in Cairo

Environment Minister Yasmin Fouad has announced that a grant worth 9.13 million dollars will be provided by the Global Environment Facility (GEF) to expand the range of a project for managing air pollution and climate change in Greater Cairo.

In statements on Wednesday, the minister added that the environmental benefits of the project will be promoted at the local and international levels via improving the management of e-waste and healthcare.

Fouad said that the grant will contribute to improving the sectors of healthcare and digital transformation as main priorities for Egypt and supporting the developmental efforts that pays attention to the health of the citizens and achieve means of sustainable living.

Fouad highlighted the importance of this grant at a time of increasing need to manage the health and e-waste and expanding the systems of healthcare.