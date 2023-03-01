Africa: CAF Tsg Reveal TotalEnergies Afcon U-20 Group Stage Best Xi

1 March 2023
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

The Technical Study Group (TSG) has revealed the list of names that make-up the best XI of the Group Stage of the TotalEnergies U20 Africa Cup of Nations Egypt 2023.

Top of the list is Senegalese young sensation Pape Diop who caught the eye of the TSG Group following his rich scoring form.

Diop was named Best Player of the group phase, having scored four goals in three matches - making him the tournament's top scorer so far.

His compatriot Landing Badji makes the list as the Best Goalkeeper.

The Gambia mentor Abdoulie Bojang was recognised for his leadership and selected as the Best Coach of the phase after leading the Baby Scorpions to secure the maximum nine points in the group phase.

The tournament's knock-out phase will be start on Thursday and Friday with the quarterfinals (see fixture here)

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.