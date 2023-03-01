Africa: CAF Tsg Reveal TotalEnergies Afcon U-20 Group Stage Best Xi

The Technical Study Group (TSG) has revealed the list of names that make-up the best XI of the Group Stage of the TotalEnergies U20 Africa Cup of Nations Egypt 2023.

Top of the list is Senegalese young sensation Pape Diop who caught the eye of the TSG Group following his rich scoring form.

Diop was named Best Player of the group phase, having scored four goals in three matches - making him the tournament's top scorer so far.

His compatriot Landing Badji makes the list as the Best Goalkeeper.

The Gambia mentor Abdoulie Bojang was recognised for his leadership and selected as the Best Coach of the phase after leading the Baby Scorpions to secure the maximum nine points in the group phase.

The tournament's knock-out phase will be start on Thursday and Friday with the quarterfinals (see fixture here)