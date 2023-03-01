Africa: TotalEnergies U17 Africa Cup of Nations Algeria 2023 - Media Accreditation Process Now Open

1 March 2023
Confederation of African Football (Giza)
press release

The media accreditation application process for the TotalEnergies U17 Africa Cup of Nations Algeria 2023 is now open.

The window will close on 20 March 2023.

The TotalEnergies U17 Africa Cup of Nations will take place from 29 April to 19 May 2023 in some of the host cities of the last successful TotalEnergies CHAN in Algeria: Algiers, Annaba and Constantine.

Media interested in covering the tournament can apply via CAF Media Channel.

Twelve nations are participating in the finals including host Algeria, Senegal, Congo, Somalia, Nigeria, Zambia, Morocco, South Africa, Cameroon, Mali, South Sudan and Burkina Faso.

The four semi-finalists will earn a ticket to the FIFA U17 World Cup in Peru later this year.

For more information on the TotalEnergies U17 Africa Cup of Nations Algeria 2023, please visit www.cafonline.com

