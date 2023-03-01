Angola and China Assess Cooperation Agreements

Luanda — Angola and China assessed Tuesday, in Luanda, various cooperation issues and agreements signed between the Southern African country and the Asian state, Angola's Foreign Affairs Ministry said Tuesday in a statement.

This was discussed during an audience Angola's secretary of State for International Cooperation and Angolan Communities, Domingos Custódio Vieira Lopes, granted to China ambassador to Angola, Gong Tao.

Various agreements signed have been reviewed, with emphasis on the reciprocal promotion and protection of investments between Angola and China and the operation of the Guiding Committee for economic and trade cooperation, reads the statement.

The meeting discussed the agreements to send the sixth Chinese medical team to Angola and the exchange of notes on narcotics products test labs, the statement adds.

The meeting also discussed the Chinese proposal on zero tariffs for 98% of goods from Angola exported to China, the memorandum of understanding between the two countries' Agriculture ministries and global development and security initiatives.

Angola's request for support to the re-election of Qu Dongyu, current Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), whose election takes place in July this year was part of the subjects discussed as well.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the establishment of political and diplomatic relations between Angola and China.

Angola is China's largest trading partner in Africa since 2007.

In Angola, China operates in various areas of economic and social life of the country, with a strong presence in the training of cadres through the construction and equipping of the Integrated Technological Training Center, a Diplomatic Academy and granting of scholarships for young Angolans.