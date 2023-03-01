Angola: Sonangol Increases Number of Oil Tankers

Luanda — The State oil company Sonangol has increased from nine to 11 the number of its oil tankers following the conclusion and delivery of two Suezmax oil tankers, each with a capacity to stock 1 million barrels of crude oil, built by South Korea's Hyundai Samho Heavy Industry (HSHI).

Sonangol has said in a press conference that the first of the two ships is scheduled to start operations in April.

According to the chairman of the Sonangol Executive Commission for Trading & Shipping Business Unit (UNTS), Luís Manuel, the national oil company will receive the second tanker in September to boost its current international fleet.

The public oil company is keeping to the dates for the reception of the new ships. Sonangol is directly involved in selecting the construction site, equipment, machinery, steel and other resources.

The ships are technically 274 8 metres long, 48 metres wide and 23 metres high.

The Suezmax vessels transit the Suez Canal with their imposing and enormous capacity to transport crude oil barrels.

With the two contracts in South Korea, Sonangol continues the process of renewing its fleet, looking at the useful life of the means as required and accepted in the international market.

Following international standards, Sonangol considers its ships to be among the best in the market.

Sonangol Marine Service, a company belonging to the Trading and Shipping Business Unit, is dedicated to the operation of Swezmax and Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) oil tankers.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Angola Petroleum By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

With offices in Houston, United States of America, Sonangol Marine Service, with 26 employees, facilitates the management of the ships scattered in several parts of the world.

Houston is considered to be the commercial centre of oil, facilitating Sonangol's contact with both the operators and the vessels.

Sonangol Marine Service relies on the Swedish company Stenna Bulk, a joint venture, for purely commercial purposes of maneuvering the tankers.

Stenna Bulk, currently with 20 ships, is the commercial arm used by Sonangol Marine Service that supports Sonangol Trading and Shipping activities.

With this joint venture, Sonangol says it is able to capture the market very efficiently, which allows for more ships and geographical dispersion with the best position.

Sonangol decided to join Bulk in 2005 when freights were around 35,000 US dollars per day, a figure that rose to over 80,900 US dollars per day, a Sonangol official, Luis Almeida said.