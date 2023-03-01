Angolan Company Exports Tons of Coffee to Switzerland

1 March 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan coffee company Angonabeiro exported Tuesday the first 20-foot container of nine tons of "Ginga Lobito " coffee beans to Switzerland as part of the brand's internationalization.

The company, which is the leader in the roasted coffee market in Angola, said the export is part of the strategy to re-launch national coffee production to aid the country's economic diversification and to contribute to boosting the entire coffee production chain from small farmers to exports.

Between 2018 and 2021, the company exported a total of 2,000 tons of products of the same brand in several countries such as Namibia, Senegal, Portugal, France, China and the United States of America (USA), a source has told ANGOP.

The director general of Angonabeiro, Nuno Moinhos, said that exporting Ginga coffee to Switzerland was an international recognition of the quality of Angolan coffee.

"At Angonabeiro we strongly believe in the export potential of national coffee and we intend to expand the consumption of Ginga coffee to an increasingly larger percentage of the international population and thus contribute to the growth of the Angolan economy", Nuno Moinhos said.

According to Moinhos, Angonabeiro's focus is on exporting Ginga coffee, a processed product that adds more value to transactions.

Another challenge will be to increase investment and production capacity and to invest in new products to reach larger international recognition for the brand.

By financing some small producers, without additional commissions, the company is ensuring the sustainability of coffee producers in Angola, as well as building infrastructures.

Such investment is part of the company's social responsibility policy, which aims to support community projects.

