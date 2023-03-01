Mauritius: Minister Ganoo Meets the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry

1 March 2023
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

The Minister of Land Transport and Light Rail, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Mr Alan Ganoo, had a meeting with the Director General of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), Mr. Arun Chawla, and its Senior Director Mr. Goutam Ghosh, yesterday, in the margins of the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting (FMM) taking place in New Delhi. The aim of the meeting was to discuss the avenues to increase trade and investment between Mauritius and India.

The Minister highlighted the advantages being offered by Mauritius through the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation and Partnership Agreement (CECPA) which entered into force in April 2021. Through the CECPA, Mauritius offers a range of opportunities in different sectors including pharmaceuticals and medical devices, he added.

FICCI is the largest and oldest Apex business organisation in India. It is the voice of India's business and industry and has a great influence on policy makers. More than 250 000 Indian companies are members of FICCI.

FICCI agreed with the proposal of Minister Ganoo to set up a mechanism to unlock the various opportunities existing between the two countries and Mauritius could be used as a gateway between India and Africa. As a result, this will further enhance the trade exchanges and a sensitisation campaign targeting specific sectors will also be carried out in both countries.

The Director General of FICCI assured Minister Ganoo that his organisation will do everything possible in order for trade relations between the two countries to increase exponentially in the years ahead.

