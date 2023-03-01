Kenya: President Ruto Says Kenya Keen On Expanding Diplomatic Alliances

1 March 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — President William Samoei Ruto has said Kenya is keen on building and expanding diplomatic alliances with other countries.

He said such ties have the power to change lives and drive the world to prosperity.

He made the remarks on Wednesday at State House in Nairobi when he received credentials from newly-appointed Ambassadors to Kenya.

They were Wael Nasreldin Attiya (Egypt), Ali Ami Mohamed Limam (Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic), Savvas Vladimirou (Cyprus) and Ruzaimi bin Mohamad (Malaysia).

"Diplomatic relations with other nations are important for advancing the economic, social and cultural interests for the benefit of the Kenyan people," he noted.

The President congratulated the envoys on their appointments and wished them success as they begin their tour of duty in Kenya.

