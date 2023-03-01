African Games Postponed to 2024

The Coordinator of the African Union Sports Council, Dr Decius Chipande has announced the postponement of the 2023 African Games to the 8th to 23rd of March 2024.

The Games despite its rescheduling would still be referred to as "Accra 2023."

He made this known at a press briefing organized by the Local Organizing Committee to update the public on the preparation of the event at the Ministry's conference on Tuesday in Accra.

Dr Chipande stated that the Council made the decision after touring the facilities designed for the games.

On his part, the Executive Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC), Dr Kwaku Ofosu-Asare, stated that athletes and officials were expected to arrive in the country between the 5th -7th of March 2024 for the games.

He disclosed that 12 out of the proposed 24 sporting disciplines that would be made competitive during the games would serve as qualifiers for the 2024 Olympics Games in Paris following the approval by the President of the Association of African Sports Confederations (AASC), General Ahmed Nasser and the President of the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA), Mustapha Berraf.

The disciplines are athletics, basketball 3×3, badminton, beach volleyball, cycling and judo, swimming, tennis, table tennis, triathlon, volleyball and wrestling.

He stated that it would increase the value and marketing potential of the games by attracting more top athletes to participate.