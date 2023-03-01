Angola: Court of Audit President Resigns

Luanda — The president of the Court of Audit, Exalgina Renee Vicente Olavo Gambôa, resigned this Wednesday from the position she had held since 2018.

The resignation of the judge was official with a letter addressed to the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, according to a note from this court.

The statement underlines that the resignation was made with the knowledge of the Superior Council of the Judiciary.

Exalgina Gamboa's decision comes a day after the Attorney General's Office (PGR) announced that she had been indicted, following criminal proceedings, for possible crimes of embezzlement, extortion and corruption.

In the same process, the defendant Hailé Musapé Vicente da Cruz was also indicted for the crimes of extortion and corruption, but not yet notified because he is abroad.