Angola's Oil Output Soars

Luanda — Angola's oil output reached 34.29 million barrels in January this year, representing an increase of 583,16 barrels more than in December 2022.

The data is part of the January report of the National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency (ANPG) that has reached ANGOP, which explains that the country's average daily production was of roughly 1.106 million barrels from the total of 1.119 million expected productions.

In December 2022, Angola's production stood at 33. 7 million barrels equivalent to a daily average of 1. 087 million crude oil barrels per day.

In January, associated gas production reached 82. 5 million cubic feet (MMSCFD), corresponding to a daily average of 2 662 million (MMSCFD), of which 1 289 MMSCFD were injected, while 773 MMSCFD were made available to Angola Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) plant.

A further 317 MMSCFD were used for power generation at the oil facilities and the remainder for crude oil operations and offloading.

Over 4.3 million BOE

In January, the ALNG Plant had a production of 4. 2 million barrels of oil equivalent (BOE), corresponding to a daily average of 135 657 barrels of oil equivalent (BOEPD).

From the amount produced, LNG production was 110 226 BOEPD, propane 11 374 BOEPD, butane 7 986 BOEPD and condensates around 6 071 BOEPD.

In the same period the associated gas production of the Cabinda Association reached 1 017 MMSCFD, a volume that allowed the extraction of 302 824 barrels of LPG, corresponding to a daily average of 9 769 barrels divided into propane and butane.

The production of oil and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) was 34 597 663 BOE, corresponding to a daily average of 1 116 054 barrels of oil equivalent, with an operating efficiency of 88.90% against the 93.01% initially forecast.