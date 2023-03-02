South Africa: Outgoing Deputy President David Mabuza the Latest ANC Member to Resign From Parliament

analysis

The resignation of Deputy President David Mabuza indicates his imminent departure from President Cyril Ramaphosa's Cabinet.

Deputy President David Mabuza resigned as a member of the National Assembly on Tuesday, Daily Maverick learnt on Wednesday morning.

At the beginning of the month, the outgoing deputy president confirmed that he had resigned from his position. Mabuza was speaking at his brother's funeral in Mpumalanga where he said he wanted to make way for newly elected ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile.

President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson Vincent Magwenya explained earlier that Mabuza would only leave the position once they had tied up all the loose ends pertaining to his departure.

The delays around the Cabinet reshuffle sparked rumours that Mashatile was being blocked by Ramaphosa's close allies. However, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has been adamant that there is nothing untoward about the process surrounding the reshuffle.

Not only was Mabuza not re-elected at the ANC's 55th conference in December 2022, he also no longer occupies a seat in the party's National Executive Committee (NEC), its highest decision-making body between conferences.

