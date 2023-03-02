South Africa: Food Crisis Looms as Farmers Buckle Under Power Cuts - South African News Briefs - March 2, 2023

Food Crisis Looms as Farmers Buckle Under Power Cuts

Farmers in the KwaZulu-Natal province are warning of a possible food security crisis fueled by rotational power cuts, reports eNCA. Farmers are calling for interventions before the issue gets out of hand. The agricultural sector is the third-largest contributor to South Africa's GDP and is among the worst hit by rolling blackouts. Most farms have had to invest in generators or solar power technology to keep production moving. Agriculture Department MEC Super Zuma says the deparment in talks with the national government to try to assist farmers.

Property Mogul Flips R86m Land Parcel to Gauteng Housing Department for R244.95m

The AmaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism is reporting that property mogul Ralebala ‘Rali’ Mampeule’s bought a property for R86.25-million and later sold it the Gauteng Department of Human Settlements for R244.95-million. AmaBhungane quotes Mampeule as saying that the department actually got a discount, but the investigative journalism unit says that things don’t quite add up. The human settlements department bought the three land parcels on 13 March 2019, handing a paper profit of R158.7 million to Landworth, a company owned by Mampeule.

Kruger National Park Damage Costs Start from R110 Million

A number of bridges are still under water across the Kruger National Park, with estimates for repairs upwards of R110 million, reports The Citizen. The park was hit by heavy rain, which wreaked havoc, causing widespread flooding. General manager for technical services Aurel Nyambi said his team was still assessing all the damage. Nyambi added that the team was also assessing roads and infrastructure. "We want to allow access as soon as possible on the most popular roads because operations such as game drives are still affected." Roads foreman Aretha Molekwa said the Lower Sabie Road on the Nwatimhiri Bridge was the most damaged.

