Zimbabwe: Govt Admits to Corruption, Says Making Efforts to Arrest Individuals Involved

Government has admitted that the country is currently riddled with rampant corruption, smuggling of minerals and foreign currency allaying that efforts are being made to arrest individuals involved.

Permanent Secretary of Information and Publicity, Nick Mangwana, said government is currently seized with measures to curb money laundering by some sects of the society including non-governmental organisations.

"Facts:-Is there corruption in Zimbabwe? Yes. -Is there smuggling of minerals and forex out of the country? Yes -Is there money laundering in Zimbabwe? Yes(including by NGOs) -Is the Government fully committed to getting rid of all the above ills? That's a fact," Mangwana wrote on Twitter.

Zimbabwe is ranked 157 least corrupt nation out of 180 countries and has a score of 23 points out of 100 according to the 2022 Corruption Perceptions Index according to Transparency International.

This comes after international news network Aljazeera revealed it will be broadcasting four documentary films this month exposing the depth of corruption by government officials and affiliates.

Filming of the documentary started two years ago and chronicles plundering and money laundering in the country.

The film producers have so far shown the documentaries to a select group of corruption experts and journalists, to look at and give their comments.

A snippet of the documentary featuring Zanu PF affiliate and President Mnangagwa's appointed ambassador at large, Uebert Angel has gone viral on social media.

In 2015, the Spirit Embassy Church leader was dragged to court to answer on charges of fraud involving a luxury vehicle worth US$300 000.