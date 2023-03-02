Zimbabwe: Over Ten Criminal Charges Against Chombo Collapse As State Fails to Find Evidence

Former Finance minister, Ignatious Chombo is only left with two criminal charges before the courts after the State dropped another case against him Tuesday.

Chombo was arrested several times following the 2017 coup that toppled former president Robert Mugabe from power.

Since then he has challenged his arrest arguing it was unlawful.

On Wednesday the State told magistrate Stanford Mambabnje they had failed to secure any evidence against the former minister in a case he is accused of criminal abuse of office after he allegedly took a loan from the central bank for official use but diverted it to personal funds.

It was the state's case that between October 1, 2005 and January 12, 2006, Chombo defrauded RBZ by misrepresenting that he was applying for a capital expenditure loan under the Other Crops and Livestock Support Facility to purchase farm equipment.

According to court papers, acting on the misrepresentation, RBZ processed a ZW$14 billion loan to Chombo.

After receiving the money, he reportedly purchased two Toyota Hilux Vigo vehicles.

It was also alleged that from September 2, 2006 to March 25, 2008, Chombo corruptly acquired a property, Subdivision 61 Helensvale from the City of Harare.

The state alleged that he went on to register the stand under Harvest-Net Enterprises (Private) Limited, a company he owned.

Kennedy Madekutsikwa of the NPA said they had no evidence.