Zimbabwe: Over Ten Criminal Charges Against Chombo Collapse As State Fails to Find Evidence

1 March 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)

Former Finance minister, Ignatious Chombo is only left with two criminal charges before the courts after the State dropped another case against him Tuesday.

Chombo was arrested several times following the 2017 coup that toppled former president Robert Mugabe from power.

Since then he has challenged his arrest arguing it was unlawful.

On Wednesday the State told magistrate Stanford Mambabnje they had failed to secure any evidence against the former minister in a case he is accused of criminal abuse of office after he allegedly took a loan from the central bank for official use but diverted it to personal funds.

It was the state's case that between October 1, 2005 and January 12, 2006, Chombo defrauded RBZ by misrepresenting that he was applying for a capital expenditure loan under the Other Crops and Livestock Support Facility to purchase farm equipment.

According to court papers, acting on the misrepresentation, RBZ processed a ZW$14 billion loan to Chombo.

After receiving the money, he reportedly purchased two Toyota Hilux Vigo vehicles.

It was also alleged that from September 2, 2006 to March 25, 2008, Chombo corruptly acquired a property, Subdivision 61 Helensvale from the City of Harare.

The state alleged that he went on to register the stand under Harvest-Net Enterprises (Private) Limited, a company he owned.

Kennedy Madekutsikwa of the NPA said they had no evidence.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.