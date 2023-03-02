Rwanda: African Youth Establish Water Platform to Influence Decision-Making

African youth have formed an association aimed at sharing information, ideas, and making strategies to cause a positive impact in water and sanitation.

The idea was triggered by the recently concluded African Water Association International Congress and Exhibition in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, that highlighted the state of water in Africa, challenges to solve and the necessary means for everyone to access clean water.

"There is still a lot of work needed to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) target six of ensuring access to water and sanitation for all. And the youth have a big role to play," said Bénigne Mugwaneza Ishimwe, a Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) governance expert in IRCWASH, a non-profit organisation that drives resilient WASH systems from the ground up.

Ishimwe, a member of Rwanda young water professionals, said that the congress involved young people in water and sanitation conversations and encouraged them to commit to contribute to the cause of finding solutions to African water challenges.

Ishimwe believes that this is a great start, because now more than ever, young people have the confidence and the motivation to really play their part.

"In Rwanda particularly, the Young Water Professionals' organisation exists and is functional, what we will aim is to implement activities at a larger scale."

According to Ishimwe, the overall mission of the Rwanda Young Water Professionals is to address water challenges in their country through knowledge sharing.

Moving forward, she anticipates that the young water professionals will leverage the opportunities that arise with being part of African Water and Sanitation Association, AfWaSA, a larger community of youth.

Ishimwe said that knowing that the youth can count on the constant technical and financial support of AfWaSA partners, is a big boost to existing interventions.

According to Claydon Mumba Kanyunge, an AfWaSA member in Zambia, the African youth water association forum is aimed at making the youth more engaged in water and sanitation, which is why more sensitisation on young professionals to join the move to develop sustainable water solutions is inevitable.

"The program's intention is to reach out to youth with different backgrounds in water and sanitation. That way, it will be easy for ministries to provide a hand in the necessary programs that youth can partake in," he said.

Kanyunge noted that the association is reaching out to young people who have the zeal and expertise to make a difference in the water and sanitation sectors. He also said that it is high time for sanitation to be given importance and priority just as water, and expects to see a change of behaviour from water and sanitation ministries.

"By 2030, with the involvement of everyone, I believe we could have achieved the goal of improving water and sanitation in Africa."

For Arnold Nduduzo Msibi, a young water professional in Swaziland, the forum will give youth a chance to engage in decision-making in the water sector.

He said that ministries that involve water like the ministry of agriculture, water and health, have little representation of the youth in decision-making, which is why this forum would allow young people to be part of crafting policies.

More collaborations with the youth and other stakeholders are expected.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Children Water By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Young people in Africa make more than 50 per cent of the total population. This is why the association looks forward to involving them to share ideas and information to make sustainable managerial choices. However, support from governments, funders, and capacity building are necessary, Msibi added.

He is optimistic that sharing knowledge and experience is key.

He stressed that the association will engage university students, as it is where most of the water professionals are and share with them the goals of the association to work towards achieving them.

"We have to ensure that the poorest people in society find access to clean water and sanitation as it's a necessity for everyone."

Msibi added that there is need to adjust the inequalities in the water sector and everyone should be involved.