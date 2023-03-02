Kenya: Ingwelets in the Offing? Leopards Boss Shikanda Coy on Formation of Ladies' Team

1 March 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Omondi Onyatta

Nairobi — AFC Leopards chair Dan Shikanda has revealed that the club has a long-term plan of establishing a ladies' team although he said preparations for the same are still in their infancy.

Shikanda denied rumours that the club is on the cusp of forming a ladies' side, noting that such plans require meticulous organisation before they are brought to light.

"What you have heard so far are just rumours. However, we have plans of establishing a ladies team and at the right time we will unveil the same. There is so much that goes in forming a team, whether starting from scratch or acquiring an existing one. This is not something that will be completed either today or tomorrow," Shikanda said.

The former Ingwe player added that a potential Ingwelet side would boost the fortunes of one of Kenya's most decorated clubs.

"It is much more easier to secure sponsorship for a ladies' team. This is part of our long-term growth, that is to have a ladies team for a club of Leopards' stature," he said.

An AFC Leopards' ladies team would be a huge step in Kenyan football, following in the footsteps of the likes of professional sides in Europe that boast solid youth structures including youth and ladies' sides.

The men's side are currently enjoying a rich vein of form in the FKF Premier League, placed fifth with 29 points from 17 matches, eight adrift of table-toppers Gor Mahia.

They will be looking to extend their unbeaten run to nine matches when they next face Wazito FC next Wednesday at Nyayo Stadium.

