Malawi: CAF Appoints Malawian Referees for U-23 Qualifiers

Confederation of African Football (CAF) has appointed Malawian Fifa referees Godfrey Nkhakananga, Clemence Kanduku and Bernadettar Kwimbira to officiate 2023 Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match between Sudan and Niger scheduled for March 28.

The match, to be played at Omdurman-El Hilal Stadium in Khartoum, Sudan will see Nkhakananga as centre referee with Kanduku as first assistant referee while Kwimbira will take up the second assistant role.

A statement from Football Association of Malawi also said Gift Chicco will be the fourth official for the match while Somali's Amir Abdi Hassan will be the match commissioner.

Meanwhile, CAF has also appointed Raphael Humba as match commissioner for a 2023 Afcon qualifying match between Zambia and Lesotho to be played at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Lusaka Zambia on 23rd March 2023.

Lesotho played a friendly with Malawi National Football Team last week at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe in which the visitors came from behind to draw 1-1 with the Flames.

Lesotho also played a training match with the Flames behind the closed doors in which they beat Malawi 1-0.

FAM Referees Development Officer Fredrick Kholopa said the appointment signifies that the confidence that CAF has in Malawian match officials.

"This shows that CAF has confidence in our match officials because we always get positive feedback from the assessors whenever our referees have been given an international assignment so we have no doubt that they will perform to the best of their capabilities in this assignment," he said.

The appointment of Malawi's top female assistant referee Kwimbira to officiate the men's football match marks another milestone for the decorated official.