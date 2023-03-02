Malawi: MCP Publicist Reverend Maurice Munthali Resigns Cites Rampant Corruption

2 March 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Watipaso Mzungu

Publicity Secretary for the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Reverend Maurice Munthali has resigned from his position, citing the prevailing governance atmosphere marred by persistent corruption allegations and related scandals as reasons for his resignation.

Munthali has further resigned from his position as Special Advisor on Peace, Reconciliation and National Unity.

The outspoken cleric has already informed his party's Secretary General, Eisenhower Mkaka, and Office of the Secretary to the President and Cabinet about his decision through a memorandum dated March 1, 2023.

In the statement, Munthali expressed his deep and prayerful reflection on his official role and personal participation in the prevailing governance atmosphere marred by persistent corruption allegations and related scandals.

He cited his conscience as the reason for his inability to continue in the position he was "graciously" appointed to.

"To be forthright, Your Excellency, our word on the myriad of governance issues rocking the country has hitherto fallen short of such appropriate or adequate action as would give assurance and hope to Malawians that things will get better soon enough," wrote Munthali.

He further stated that despite the gains made so far against some external forces beyond their control, the government had not provided the type of leadership and direction that would meet the hopes of Malawians for a better life in the foreseeable future.

The Synod of Livingstonia cleric explained in the letter that he had resolved at a personal level that the prevailing circumstances do not evenly sit with his calling and the benign intentions he shared with the people in accepting to take up the advisory role.

He went on to express his gratitude to the President for entrusting him with the noble responsibility of being his advisor.

He acknowledged that there are many, and even better, others in the country who could have been appointed to the position.

"It is my fervent prayer that God's grace will be abundant for you personally and the entire government machinery so that the corruption vice and the multiple inefficiencies rocking our Government will be dealt with decisively and squarely," concluded Munthali.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.