Malawi: MCP Publicist Reverend Maurice Munthali Resigns Cites Rampant Corruption

Publicity Secretary for the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Reverend Maurice Munthali has resigned from his position, citing the prevailing governance atmosphere marred by persistent corruption allegations and related scandals as reasons for his resignation.

Munthali has further resigned from his position as Special Advisor on Peace, Reconciliation and National Unity.

The outspoken cleric has already informed his party's Secretary General, Eisenhower Mkaka, and Office of the Secretary to the President and Cabinet about his decision through a memorandum dated March 1, 2023.

In the statement, Munthali expressed his deep and prayerful reflection on his official role and personal participation in the prevailing governance atmosphere marred by persistent corruption allegations and related scandals.

He cited his conscience as the reason for his inability to continue in the position he was "graciously" appointed to.

"To be forthright, Your Excellency, our word on the myriad of governance issues rocking the country has hitherto fallen short of such appropriate or adequate action as would give assurance and hope to Malawians that things will get better soon enough," wrote Munthali.

He further stated that despite the gains made so far against some external forces beyond their control, the government had not provided the type of leadership and direction that would meet the hopes of Malawians for a better life in the foreseeable future.

The Synod of Livingstonia cleric explained in the letter that he had resolved at a personal level that the prevailing circumstances do not evenly sit with his calling and the benign intentions he shared with the people in accepting to take up the advisory role.

He went on to express his gratitude to the President for entrusting him with the noble responsibility of being his advisor.

He acknowledged that there are many, and even better, others in the country who could have been appointed to the position.

"It is my fervent prayer that God's grace will be abundant for you personally and the entire government machinery so that the corruption vice and the multiple inefficiencies rocking our Government will be dealt with decisively and squarely," concluded Munthali.