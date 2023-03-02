Angola: Head of State Accepts Audit Court President's Resignation

Luanda — The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, on Wednesday accepted the resignation request made by the Audit Court President, Exalgina Renée Vicente Olavo Gambôa.

According to a note, the Head of State accepted also the resignation of Ms Gambôa as a member (counsellor-judge) of the said court.

The resignation of the judge, who was appointed Audit Court president in 2018, was official with a letter addressed to the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, according to a note from this court.

The resignation was made with the knowledge of the Superior Council of the Judicial Magistracy.

Exalgina Gamboa's decision comes a day after the Attorney General's Office (PGR) announced that she had been indicted, following criminal proceedings, for possible crimes of embezzlement, extortion and corruption.

In the same process, Hailé Musapé Vicente da Cruz was also indicted for the crimes of extortion and corruption, but not yet notified because he is abroad.