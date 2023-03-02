Angola: Vice-President Opens Forum for Women in Science

Luanda — The Vice-President of the Republic, Esperança da Costa, opened this Wednesday the Dialogue Forum for Women and Young Women in Science in Angola, a joint event between the Ministries of Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation & of Education.

Alluding to "Março Mulher" (women's month) and the International Day of Women and Girls in Science, celebrated on the 11th of February, the forum aims to promote gathering of ideas, through the sharing of information and experiences.

The event is about information and experiences on the best ways to take advantage of the contribution of Angolan women in the field of science, within the framework of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) defined by the United Nations 2030 Agenda and the African Union on the 2063 Agenda.

The meeting highlights the advances that the country has registered in the field of science and technology, with special emphasis on women's contribution in this field.

It is the objective of the Science and Technology Development Project (PDST) to promote the integration of underprivileged girls and vulnerable young ladies in science, technology and innovation in order to minimize gender disparity.

Official data indicate that in the last five years Angola has made significant advances in the insertion and participation of women in the field of science.

The forum aims, among other aspects, to make known the role of women in science in Angola, as well as encourage young ladies to venture into this area of knowledge.

The promotion of gender equality has been one of the priorities of the Angolan Executive, led by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço.