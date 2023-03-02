Angola: Korea Seeking to Strengthen Cooperation With Angola

Luanda — The government of South Korea on Wednesday expressed its willingness to strengthen cooperation relations with Angola in the fields of telecommunications, information, energy, ports and maritime industry.

The information was given in Luanda, by Park Heong-Joon, who today, as special envoy of the President of South Korea, Yoon Suk-Yeol, was received in an audience, by the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, in the framework of bilateral ties.

Speaking to the press at the end of the meeting, Park Heong-Joon, who is the mayor of the metropolitan city of Busan, said that he requested the support of President João Lourenço for this city's candidacy to host the 2030 World Expo.

Busan is a major port city in the Republic of Korea, known for its beaches, mountains and religious temples.

With the holding of World Expo2030, Korea plans to share its economic development experience with the world and present a sustainable vision for international issues such as climate change, health crisis and high-tech polarization facing the world.

In this context, according to Yoon Suk-Yeol's emissary, it is expected that the development of relations between Korea and Angola will be achieved on a large scale.

Angola and Korea established diplomatic relations on 6 January 1992. In 2007, the Republic of Korea opened its embassy in the Angolan capital, Luanda.

In 2008, Angola opened its embassy in the Republic of Korea, Seoul.

Bilateral cooperation is focused on the fields of politics, economy, society, culture, among others.