Egypt: Military Production Min. Inspects Factory 63

1 March 2023
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

State Minister for Military Production Mohamed Salaheldin Mostafa inspected Hulwan Company for Non-Ferrous Industries (Factory 63) as part of a series of inspection tours in the companies and units affiliating to the Ministry of Military Production to stand on the flow of work.

The factory produces brass casting for ammunition and civilian products which include irrigation sprinklers, aluminum foils, brass, copper and aluminum brass, sections, strips, plates, tubes, blocks, castings, sheets, wires and cables, water combinations, aluminum tea pots, copper tables, insulated electric wires, copper and aluminum cables and conductors.

