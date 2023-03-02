Egypt: PM Pleased With Launch of Sinai Development Project

Launched early this week, a Sinai reconstruction plan is meant to achieve development on the peninsula, said Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli during a Cabinet meeting Wednesday.

Madbouli said he is happy that implementation of the plan has started after President Abdel Fattah El Sisi gave it the green light early this week, when he inspected equipment that are being used in the process.

The premier thanked Defense Minister Mohamed Zaki and the Armed Forces for their strenuous efforts to help give the development operation the go-ahead.

He also greatly appreciated efforts exerted by other ministries and bodies concerned with this file.

The meeting also tackled one-on-one talks between President Sis and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán on bilateral cooperation.

Madbouli also reviewed the outcome of his recent visit to Qatar, hailing as "deep-rooted" relations between the two Arab countries.