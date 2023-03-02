Uganda: South African Ministers Excited At Working, Strengthening Ties With Uganda

Ministers in the South African have welcomed the opportunity of working with Uganda following the official State Visit of President Yoweri Museveni to the country on Tuesday.

President Museveni was hosted by his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings where they held talks in which they agreed to resolve the impediments frustrating the economic growth of both countries and strengthen trade relations.

The two principals later witnessed the signing of six memoranda of understanding between their respective governments.

Speaking at the function, the Minister for Tourism, Lindiwe Sisulu acknowledged Uganda's role in the early struggles for the independence of South Africa.

" Uganda remains loyal to us, President Museveni never stops talking about the liberation struggle and the role that we jointly played as liberation movements. I am glad that he is here to see that the works Ugandans put into our struggle is bearing fruit and I am looking forward to him seeing where we are right now," Lindiwe said.

On tourism, which is her docket, Lindiwe said she cannot wait to work with Uganda.

"We are signing a memorandum such that when people visit South Africa we can direct them to Uganda and when they visit Uganda, they can be directed here. There is no competition with Uganda, we shall share the pool of visitors that come to Africa," she said.

Meanwhile the Minister of Agriculture and Land Affairs Ms Thoko Didiza said President Museveni's visit was very important to South Africa.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

" Uganda is very green and good in production, they are known for this large coffee production. We have the Africa Continental Free trade Agreement that allows for trading amongst African countries and agriculture will be one of those in my view that will enable us trade with each other," Ms Didiza stressed.

Regarding food security on the backdrop of the shortages brought about by the Russia-Ukraine war, Didiza said that the two countries will ensure to mitigate the shortage by supporting farmers and trading in commodities that each of the countries does not produce.

" We shall open up a trade relation with one another to ensure that we trade on those commodities that none of us may be able to be producing in each country," she said.

The Minister of Home affairs Dr. Aaron Motsoaledi on his part said trading with Uganda is very important, adding that dealing with countries like Uganda that are big in the region is exciting.

"Uganda is a very big player in the Region, if S.A wants to have good trade relations, it is countries like those," he said.

Uganda and South Africa have a combined 105 million people and a history stretching more than 70 years, but the results of their bilateral trade is a combined $153million.