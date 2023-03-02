Rwanda: DR Congo War Threats to Kigali Baseless - Kagame

DR Congo's threats of attacking Rwanda and overthrowing the Kigali leadership are baseless and outrightly empty, unfounded and not practical, President Paul Kagame has said.

He made the remarks while addressing a press conference on Wednesday, March 1, which brought together local and foreign journalists, at Village Urugwiro.

Kagame said that what was most important was to reassure Rwandans of their safety.

"Reassurance in this case is the most significant, the threats are baseless, they are unfound, it is really not practical. Be at peace, that shouldn't bother you," he said.

In particular, he added, DR Congo officials have the right to spread any kind of misinformation, describing it as not necessarily facts.

"For whatever reason they could spread those threats in the public, Congolese officials have that right. But it should not be consumed as true information."

SADC forces likely to intervene

Commenting on the idea of DR Congo officials possibly luring Southern African Development (SADC) Forces, Kagame said he was informed that the latter are likely planning to intervene to bring peace to the restive Eastern part of DR Congo.

"What I am aware of is that SADC is also willing to help assist in this problem, despite having many who address it in the wrong way, I don't think it will ever get to a point of helping to destabilize our country."

The head of state also issued a warning to any destabilizing forces, citing that Rwandan security officials have long been prepared.

In a related development, Kagame said that the security challenges afflicting the eastern DR Congo cannot just be wished away, but deliberate efforts must be put into resolving them, adding that blaming Rwanda will not in any way solve them either.

On the issue of M23 for which Congo blames Rwanda, Kagame said that the Congolese government is not short of options to have the matter resolved once and for all, starting with the regional mechanisms that have been put in place.

He was referring to the East African Community (EAC)-led Nairobi process and the Luanda agreement both geared at pacifying the restive region but for which the Congolese government has given little or no regard, saying that all this could be attributed to bad governance.