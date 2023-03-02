Malawi: Chakwera Appoints Professor Belinda Gombachika As New Kuhes Deputy Vice Chancellor

Malawi President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has hired the services of Associate Professor Belinda Gombachika as Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Kamuzu University of Health Sciences (KUHeS).

The appointment follows recommendation from KUHeS Council.

Professor Gombachika's appointment is in accordance with Section 21 of the KUHeS Act and the terms of her appointment shall be in line with the existing policies.

The appointment of Gombachika is with immediate effect.

Professor Gombachika is a daughter to Malawi's renowned academic and educationist and University of Malawi former vice chancellor Professor Brown Chimphamba - a civil servant and the former Permanent Representative to the UN - and former chairperson of the commission which ran the 1993 referendum which ousted Kamuzu Banda's Malawi Congress Party draconian rule.