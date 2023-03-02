South Africa: SA Under-16 Off to Poland for an Exciting Tourney

2 March 2023
South African Football Association (Johannesburg)

The tournament will consist of hosts Poland, Luxembourg and Northern Ireland.

Zipho Dlangalala will be in charge of the team, assisted by Mandla Mathaba while Thomas Nare will be the goalkeeper coach.

The first game for South Africa will be against Northern Ireland on 27 March and two days later, the African side will play Poland before wrapping up their itinerary with a game against Luxembourg on 1 April.

The team leaves for Poland on 25 March and is expected back in South Africa on 3 April.

SAFA Technical Director Walter Steenbok thanked UEFA Assist who made this trip possible and he said the tournament will help broaden the pool for the Under-17 junior national team.

"This Under-16 side's game time suits 'our Technical Development Plan and the talent pipeline," he said.

Steenbok said the relationship that SAFA has forged with UEFA Assist, which saw a week-long workshop between SAFA and UEFA Assist in Kempton Park two weeks ago, was already reaping the rewards and this tournament was testimony to this.

