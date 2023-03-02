Eritrea: NRS Region - Governor's Tour of Inspection

Massawa — Ms. Asmeret Abraha, Governor of the Northern Red Sea region, called for a quick completion of the potable water projects being constructed in Massawa and Gelalo sub-zones.

Ms. Asmeret made the call during a tour of inspection she conducted in Massawa and Gelalo subzones from 25-27 February, observing the renovation of water pipelines, as well as the construction of the solar powered potable water project in the subzones.

During a meeting she conducted with heads of concerned institutions and village coordinators, the Governor discussed on the progress of the projects as well as potable water distribution system in the sub-zones.

During her visit to Bada administrative area health station, Ms. Asmeret called for the area and sub-zone administrators as well as concerned bodies to support and extend the necessary equipment and infrastructural materials for a better healthcare provision.

In related news, the Governor of the Northern Red Sea region, Ms. Asmeret Abraha participated at the cultural and artistic performances by Nisri cultural troupe organized to members of the Eritrean Defense Forces as well as the residents of Bada administrative area.