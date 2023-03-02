Eritrea: NRS Region - Governor's Tour of Inspection

1 March 2023
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Massawa — Ms. Asmeret Abraha, Governor of the Northern Red Sea region, called for a quick completion of the potable water projects being constructed in Massawa and Gelalo sub-zones.

Ms. Asmeret made the call during a tour of inspection she conducted in Massawa and Gelalo subzones from 25-27 February, observing the renovation of water pipelines, as well as the construction of the solar powered potable water project in the subzones.

During a meeting she conducted with heads of concerned institutions and village coordinators, the Governor discussed on the progress of the projects as well as potable water distribution system in the sub-zones.

During her visit to Bada administrative area health station, Ms. Asmeret called for the area and sub-zone administrators as well as concerned bodies to support and extend the necessary equipment and infrastructural materials for a better healthcare provision.

In related news, the Governor of the Northern Red Sea region, Ms. Asmeret Abraha participated at the cultural and artistic performances by Nisri cultural troupe organized to members of the Eritrean Defense Forces as well as the residents of Bada administrative area.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.