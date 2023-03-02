Eritrea: 1st Congress of NAEWDV Branch in UK and Ireland

1 March 2023
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — The National Association of Eritrean War Disabled Veterans (NAEWDV) branch in the United Kingdom and Ireland conducted its first congress on March 1.

At the activity report Ms. Jimaa Omer, acting chairwoman of the branch, presented, it was indicated that few concerned nationals started assisting the Eritrean war disabled veterans in June of 2020 and that the number of members to date has increased to over 700.

She further stated that the branch association has so far collected over 90 thousand British Pounds from members and deposited to the account number of the mother association.

Speaking at the event, the Eritrean Ambassador to the UK and Northern Ireland, Mr. Estifanos Habtemariam commended members of the outgoing acting executive committee, as well as concerned nationals and institutions for their relentless effort in the implementation of the activities of the branch. He further called for reinforced participation of all parties in the successful implementation of the activities of the branch.

Participants on their part discussed on the report presented and elected four-member executive committee for a two-year term.

