Eritrea: President Isaias Met and Held Talks With Crown Prince & PM Mohammed Bin Salman

President Isaias Afwerki held extensive discussions today in Riyadh with Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, and other senior Saudi officials.

At the meeting held today, 01 March, the two sides have agreed on broad modalities of partnership for enhancement of current and future interests of both countries.

The Saudi Minister of Defence Emir Khaled bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Foreign Affairs Emir Faisal bin Farhan, National Security Adviser Dr. Musaad bin Mohammed al-Aiban, Minister of Finance Mohammed bin Abdullah al-Jidaan, as well as the Saudi Ambassador to Eritrea Seqr bin Suleiman Al Qureshi attended the meeting that also discussed regional and international issues of mutual importance.

President Isaias Afwerki departed to Saudi Arabia, yesterday for a two-day official visit at an invitation of the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.