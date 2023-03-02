Somalia: Mogadishu Sees Surge in Tuktuk Drivers' Killings

Mogadishu — A soldier serving with Somalia's national army [SNA] killed a Bajaj motorcycle driver at Juba Junction in Mogadishu on Wednesday.

According to eyewitnesses, the soldier who committed the murder escaped on the Tuk-Tuk driven by the driver he killed at K-0 intersection near NISA headquarters.

After the killing, some of the TukTuk drivers staged a protest against the killing of their colleague and called for the arrest of the murderer before it is too late to flee Somalia.

The demonstrators said that if the government does not deal with the frequent killings, they will buy weapons and defend themselves from the soldiers in the streets.

In recent days, there has been an increase in killings of drivers in Mogadishu, and yesterday a driver was killed near the Soobe road and the killer has not been detained.