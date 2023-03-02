Somalia: Rep. Adam Smith Calls for De-Escalation of Violence in Las Anod

press release

Seattle, Wa — Representative Adam Smith (D-Wash.) released the following statement regarding the recent violence in the town of Lascanood.

"I am deeply concerned about the recent violence around Lascanood that has left many people dead and injured, and displaced hundreds of thousands of people. Any targeting of civilians and civilian infrastructure is especially concerning and must stop immediately. All parties, including Somaliland leaders, must adhere to the ceasefire agreement and refrain from actions that further escalate tensions, such as the continued mobilization of troops around the region. I urge the State Department and U.S. officials to continue to work with international partners and leaders in Somaliland to help bring an end to the violence, promote dialogue, and get humanitarian aid to those who have been displaced and affected by the violence.

"I also urge President Bihi Abdi to commit to holding elections. Further delays in elections undermine democratic progress and stability in the region."