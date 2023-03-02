Somalia: Rep. Adam Smith Calls for De-Escalation of Violence in Las Anod

2 March 2023
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)
press release

Seattle, Wa — Representative Adam Smith (D-Wash.) released the following statement regarding the recent violence in the town of Lascanood.

"I am deeply concerned about the recent violence around Lascanood that has left many people dead and injured, and displaced hundreds of thousands of people. Any targeting of civilians and civilian infrastructure is especially concerning and must stop immediately. All parties, including Somaliland leaders, must adhere to the ceasefire agreement and refrain from actions that further escalate tensions, such as the continued mobilization of troops around the region. I urge the State Department and U.S. officials to continue to work with international partners and leaders in Somaliland to help bring an end to the violence, promote dialogue, and get humanitarian aid to those who have been displaced and affected by the violence.

"I also urge President Bihi Abdi to commit to holding elections. Further delays in elections undermine democratic progress and stability in the region."

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.