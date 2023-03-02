Morocco: Palestinian Minister Commends Morocco's Continued Efforts in Social Field

Rabat — Minister of Social Development in the Palestinian government Ahmed Majdalani commended, Monday in Rabat, Morocco's continuous efforts in the social field.

Speaking during a visit to a Reception Center for the Elderly in Rabat, the Palestinian official said that Morocco and Palestine share a common experience in the fields of social service, especially for the elderly, people with special needs and women victims of violence.

He stressed that his visit to Morocco is an opportunity to explore the prospects of cooperation between the two countries in the field of social services.

On this occasion, Majdalani noted that this visit to the center was an opportunity to learn about Morocco's experience in caring for the elderly and the various services and activities offered to beneficiaries.

This visit of the Palestinian minister, accompanied by officials of the National Mutual Aid and the Ministry of Solidarity, Social Integration and Family, is part of strengthening cooperation and sharing of experiences and expertise between Morocco and Palestine in the field of social services and fight against exclusion.

It also comes after the signing earlier in the day of a memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Solidarity, Social Inclusion and Family, on strengthening the axes of cooperation between the two countries in the fields of solidarity, social inclusion and family.