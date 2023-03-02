Morocco: Palestinian Minister Commends Morocco's Continued Efforts in Social Field

27 February 2023
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — Minister of Social Development in the Palestinian government Ahmed Majdalani commended, Monday in Rabat, Morocco's continuous efforts in the social field.

Speaking during a visit to a Reception Center for the Elderly in Rabat, the Palestinian official said that Morocco and Palestine share a common experience in the fields of social service, especially for the elderly, people with special needs and women victims of violence.

He stressed that his visit to Morocco is an opportunity to explore the prospects of cooperation between the two countries in the field of social services.

On this occasion, Majdalani noted that this visit to the center was an opportunity to learn about Morocco's experience in caring for the elderly and the various services and activities offered to beneficiaries.

This visit of the Palestinian minister, accompanied by officials of the National Mutual Aid and the Ministry of Solidarity, Social Integration and Family, is part of strengthening cooperation and sharing of experiences and expertise between Morocco and Palestine in the field of social services and fight against exclusion.

It also comes after the signing earlier in the day of a memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Solidarity, Social Inclusion and Family, on strengthening the axes of cooperation between the two countries in the fields of solidarity, social inclusion and family.

Read the original article on MAP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.