Tanzania: Public Asked to Support People With Special Needs

MEMBERS of the public have been challenged to cultivate the culture of donating to people with special needs instead of relying on foreign aid.

The plea was made by Deputy Minister for Health, Dr Godwin Mollel, during the 25th commemoration ceremony of the Comprehensive Community Based Rehabilitation (CCBRT) recently in at Moshi Centre in Kilimanjaro region.

The CCBRT Moshi centre celebrated the anniversary for providing rehabilitational services to thousands of people with disabilities in the wider northern zone and other regions in Tanzania.

Dr Mollel urged local partners in the country to build a culture of contributing to the services to their fellow Tanzanians who are in need rather than just depending on support from outside of the country.

"I call upon local stakeholders to develop a habit of donating to people with disabilities since external aid may not be sufficient enough to cater for all requirements," said Dr Mollel.

He added: "CCBRT and its partners have helped thousands of needy people to gain mobility, self-confidence, ultimately becoming productive in the country... having many donors will help in availing requirements and aid of many disabled people."

The deputy deputy said the government will continue to work with CCBRT and other stakeholders to build rehabilitative care capacity and meet the greater need for assistive devices and other services among physically impaired people in Tanzania.

CCBRT's Chief Executive Officer Ms Brenda Msangi said the House of Hope operated by CCBRT at Moshi Centre in Kilimanjaro Region has been Kilimanjaro's only community-based rehabilitation service provider since its establishment in 1996.

"This centre has been providing intensive therapy as well as clinical and social support to children with disabilities in the northern zone and beyond," said Ms Msangi.

Ms Msangi also thanked the government, the stakeholders, and the CCBRT management for the support including provision of rehabilitative care to children, intensive training on disability care for parents, and conducting home visits to ensure that clients live healthily after treatments.