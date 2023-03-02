Tanzania: Mbinga Hospital Nears Completion

CONSTRUCTION of a new 1.5bn/- hospital in Mbinga District Council in Ruvuma Region has reached 98 per cent.

Acting District Medical Officer Mr George Mhina said recently that the construction of the hospital involves the building of seven buildings including the Outpatient Department (OPD).

He said five of the buildings have been completed. He mentioned the completed buildings as OPD, waste treatment plant, radiation building, medical stores and washing building.

Mr Mhina said the construction of a maternity ward that will also consist of surgical services rooms, administrative offices, is also nearing completion.

The Medical Officer noted the hospital is set to provide health services to some 255,000 from villages situated in Mbinga District, Songea and Nyasa districts in Ruvuma Region.

He said the hospital is currently providing health services through the completed departments.

"We are currently providing outpatient services and we are expecting to start providing surgical services to expectant mothers," he said.

Meanwhile, Ruvuma Regional Commissioner Colonel Laban Thomas has ordered the management of Nyasa District Hospital and Kingerikiti Health Centre in Nyasa District to remove all the doors installed in the buildings, saying the infrastructures are of low standard.

The RC made the directives recently after he made a courtesy visit at the district to explore the work progress at the projects.

He blamed the constructors of the projects directing those concerned to get rid of the substandard doors and put the required one within a two-week time.

He said despite the government issuing 360m/- to construct Kingerikiti Health centre, the project has been delayed.