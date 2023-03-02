Tanzania: Biashara Seek to Sharpen Marksmanship

BIASHARA United Assistant Coach Athuman Cairo has promised to improve his striking force so that they can score more goals that can help them to perform well in the Championship league.

Cairo made the remarks yesterday at Karume stadium.

"Our team has been creating a lot of scoring chances but our strikers are failing to use those very important chances," Cairo said.

Cairo said that they are currently continuing to sharpen strikers under trainers Ancieth Revocatus, Shabaan Ada, and Boniphace Celestine.

Biashara United's striking line has so far managed to score 14 goals in 17 Championship league games.

He is confident that in their remaining league games, his attackers will score more goals when they get good opportunities.

Explaining the ongoing Championship league, Cairo said the league has become very difficult due to the fact that every team is fighting to win its home matches.

He said his team will continue to train harder so that they can win their remaining matches and finish in a good position in the league.

Biashara United striker Shabaan Ada said he will continue to listen to the instructions of their technical bench so that he can score more goals.

He called upon the Mara football fraternity to continue supporting their team whenever playing at home or away ground.

Ada has so far managed to score four goals.

Biashara United are now lined up for a Championship match against African Sports at Karume stadium in Mara on 4th March.

On March 12th they will play against Mbuni. Biashara will play Mashujaa FC at Lake Tanganyika Stadium on March 18th this year.

On March 25th, Biashara will lock horns with Kitayosce at Ally Hassan Mwinyi Stadium in Tabora.