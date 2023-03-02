South Africa: Water and Sanitation On Decrease of Vaal Dam Capacity Level

27 February 2023
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Vaal Dam further reduces outflow as capacity level decreases

As at Monday, 27 February 2023 - The Vaal Dam is experiencing continuous decrease in water capacity, currently sitting at 108%. As a result, another sluice gate is closed today, resulting in six (6) gates remaining open.

The water levels at Bloemhof Dam, also on decline, with the dam level at 105%, and the water discharge is being reduced gradually from 2800m3/s to 2400m3/s by this afternoon.

In the Orange River, the Gariep Dam is also sitting at around 108.84%, and the releases into the Orange River are 1222.45m3/s. At the Vanderkloof dam, water levels are at 108% and outflow releases are 1318m3/s.

Water levels at the Lower Orange River and Lower Vaal River remain high and are expected to respond to the reduced flows from both the upstream Orange and Vaal rivers only later in the week.

The Department of Water and Sanitation's Hydrological Monitoring and Forecasting System continues to closely monitor the water flow in these rivers and dams, as well as other water courses across the country.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.