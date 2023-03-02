South Africa: Water and Sanitation On Decrease of Vaal Dam Capacity Level

press release

Vaal Dam further reduces outflow as capacity level decreases

As at Monday, 27 February 2023 - The Vaal Dam is experiencing continuous decrease in water capacity, currently sitting at 108%. As a result, another sluice gate is closed today, resulting in six (6) gates remaining open.

The water levels at Bloemhof Dam, also on decline, with the dam level at 105%, and the water discharge is being reduced gradually from 2800m3/s to 2400m3/s by this afternoon.

In the Orange River, the Gariep Dam is also sitting at around 108.84%, and the releases into the Orange River are 1222.45m3/s. At the Vanderkloof dam, water levels are at 108% and outflow releases are 1318m3/s.

Water levels at the Lower Orange River and Lower Vaal River remain high and are expected to respond to the reduced flows from both the upstream Orange and Vaal rivers only later in the week.

The Department of Water and Sanitation's Hydrological Monitoring and Forecasting System continues to closely monitor the water flow in these rivers and dams, as well as other water courses across the country.