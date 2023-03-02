South Africa: Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma Gazettes Disaster Regulations On Electricity Constraint

press release

Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma gazettes disaster regulations on electricity constraint

Following the special Cabinet meeting held on 27 February 2023, the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA), has today, in terms of Section 3 and 27(2) of the Disaster Management Act, 2002 (Act No. 57 of 2002), gazetted the disaster management regulations on electricity constraints.

The regulations are as a result of the Minister declaring a state of Disaster on Impact of Severe Electricity Supply Constraints on society. The objectives of these Regulations are to assist the energy generating entities to restore their capacity to generate electricity.

The regulations span an array of measures to protect and provide relief to the public and to deal with the destructive nature and other effects of the disaster by, among others;

(a) minimising the impact of load shedding on livelihoods, the economy, policing functions, national security, security services, education services, health services, water services, food security, communications and municipal services, amongst others;

(b) reducing and managing the impact of load shedding on service delivery to support lifesaving and specified critical infrastructure;

(c) providing measures to enable the connection of new generation supply; and

(d) providing measures to improve Eskom's plant performance.

Under the new regulations, the spheres of government will work closer with its social partners to enable effective co-ordination between state departments, Eskom and other relevant entities and institutions to ensure availability, integrity and security of the electricity infrastructure.

The Minister reiterates the call by government for South Africans to observe the regulations and guidelines in order to restore the stability of the national grid.